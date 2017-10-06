Crave Café, a small takeout spot focusing on international burgers with influences from around the globe. A Korean barbecue burger is glazed in a sweet barbecue sauce and topped with American cheese, kimchi and cabbage slaw, while the signature Crave burger comes with Swiss, arugula, caramelized onions and truffle aioli. As with all burger restaurants, fries are important here, and you can get them with your choice of four different seasonings including Cajun and cheddar.
Crave Café
3592 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Burgers