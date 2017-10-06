At Cudahy Burger Joint, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck with fun names like Blues Man, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, an onion ring and whiskey barbecue sauce; or Macho Nacho, featuring a blend of Swiss and cheddar, tortilla strips, jalapeños, tomato, onion and chipotle mayonnaise. Burgers are served with a generous portion of lightly seasoned fries. For $2 extra, vegetarians can substitute a house-made black bean patty. Chicago style hot dogs, fish and chicken sandwiches, salads, tater tots, poutine, cheese curds, malts and shakes round out the broad menu.
Cudahy Burger Joint
4905 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
American, Burgers