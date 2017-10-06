Situated near the crux of North and Oakland Avenues, Cush is a ready-made bastion for partygoers who appreciate people watching. The lounge’s sprawling patio attracts attention in summer; in the colder months, it’s the Wednesday night all-you-can-drink specials that gets the younger bar set rowdy. Hip-hop and Top 40 dominate the decks, except for Tuesdays, when the underground sound gets a chance to showcase its style in this industrially funky enclave.
Cush Lounge
1806 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
