Dale’s (6132 W. Capitol Drive), located on a very busy street, has a welcoming fa%uFFFDade and a parking lot. Most of the patrons gather in the bar area, a dark room with a few tables, but they come for the food as well as the drinks. The crowd, which tends to be older, finds good value in a menu that offers a selection of sandwiches at modest prices ($3.25-$5). You will find barbecue chicken, a Reuben, sausages, burgers (even an ostrich burger) and a large crab cake sandwich. Steak sandwiches are charged at “market price.” Beyond sandwiches, Dale’s is most noted for soups. Owner Dale Middleman wrote a book containing more than 200 soup recipes, all of which have been served here. But it will take many visits to try them all, as only a few are served each day.
Dale's
6132 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
American, Sandwiches, Soup