Dera Grill is one of the few places in the city that emphasizes the Pakistani side of the wider Indo-Pakistani culinary tradition. The meat is all zabiha halal, the Muslim equivalent of kosher; another Pakistani touch is the inclusion of beef and the exclusion of pork. Located in a strip mall a block away from one of Wisconsin's biggest mosques, Dera Grill hosts an evening halal buffet beginning at sundown and runs until 11 p.m. during Ramadan. (Jamie Lee Rake)
Dera Grill
869 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Buffet, Chinese, Indian, Middle Eastern