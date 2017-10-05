Chris Spheeris’ musical journey began in Milwaukee’s singer-songwriter scene in the ’70s and evolved in the ’80s into new age with a unique spin through the influence of Greek folk and spiritual traditions on his instrumental music. Dino’s Taverna (777 N. Jefferson St.) located down a short flight of steps like a little spot in Greenwich Village, the bar (which hosts international DJs more often than live music) is also a great place for lunch or an after-work dinner. Dino’s features such Greek-Mediterranean specialties as hummus, a feta cheese platter and spanakopita, salads and an array of creative hot and cold sandwiches. The decor is Hellenic cosmopolitan and the prices are always right. Most everything on the menu is less than $10.
Dino's Taverna
777 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Greek, Mediterranean, Sandwiches