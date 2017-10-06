From the beer list to the menu to the soccer fans lined at the bar, The Dog's Bollocks is an authentic British pub without the clichés. The pub offers standard British food, as well as American favorites. The fish and chips are always popular, but the chicken curry is something special - it’s a family recipe carried over by the owner. Cold sandwiches and sides are always an option too. Looking for somewhere new for breakfast? The Dogs Bollocks has British and American favorites Friday, Saturday and Sunday. No matter what is served there is always a cold pint to go with it.
The Dog's Bollocks Pub
2321 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2321 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
American, British, Brunch, Fish Fry