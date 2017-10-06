The Cabrito name has been popularized around town by two vans serving lunch tacos. The mothership restaurant offers a wider range of spicy, authentic food, including tacos, tortas, burritos, gorditas and tostades. In addition to a wide variety of meats, you will find many vegetarian options. The tacos al pastor is among the best in Milwaukee. (Jeff Beutner)
El Cabrito
1100 S. 11th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1100 S. 11th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican