A classic Salvadoran item is pupusas—grilled corn cakes with a choice of filling. They are delicious. Salpicon is seasoned mince beef that is served at room temperature with excellent homemade tortillas. Chicharron includes chunks of pork meat that have been fried to a crisp and served over yucca, a root tuber much like potato. (Jeff Beutner)
El Salvador Restaurant
2316 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Latin American