The menu consists of standard Mexican fare, but the selection is broad and the quality consistent. Try spicy chorizo tacos or a big platter of shrimp fajitas. The house specialty is parrillada, a tabletop grill with an assortment of meats. Start the meal with a good ceviche and finish with vanilla flan. (Jeff Beutner)
El Senorial
1901 S. 31st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
1901 S. 31st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Mexican, Seafood