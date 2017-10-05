Milwaukee's oldest Peruvian restaurant specializes in seafood, but meat-eaters will find items of interest such as the tasty beef dish saltado de carne. Seafood is steamed, fried, stewed or in a ceviche. Top the meal off with a Peruvian beer or brandy. Best of all, the prices are wallet-friendly. (Jeff Beutner)
El Tondero
2462 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2462 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Fish Fry, Peruvian