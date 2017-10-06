A perennial favorite in Shepherd Express readers polls, Emperor of China has been a standout since the day it opened. The interior resembles an Asian Deco grotto with textured walls, low ceiling and an elegant arrangement of Asian artifacts. Soft Chinese music plays in the background. Service is prompt and friendly and the food is freshened with good ingredients. Portions are generous and modestly priced. (Dave Luhrssen)
Emperor of China
1010 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Chinese
Handicap access