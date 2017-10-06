Though it may send you a bit further south than usual, Erv’s Mug is worth the trip. Are 32 beers on tap (typically featuring at least a couple of hard-to-find and/or interesting brews), a great liquor list and archaic beer advertisements galore not enough? Come for all that; stay for the intimate service and wonderful menu. The prime rib sandwich is great, but their French onion soup is the star of the show.
Erv's Mug
130 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry, Seafood
Handicap access