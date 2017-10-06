The restaurant's name refers to the traditional dwellings of Ethiopia, where the delicious stews redolent of Africa and the Near East were prepared over open fires and arrayed on a crepe-like sourdough called injera. The hearty tradition is kept alive at Ethiopian Cottage, which features an assortment of meat and vegetarian options plus Ethiopian beer, coffee, tea and honey wine. (David Luhrssen)
Ethiopian Cottage
1824 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
African, Vegetarian