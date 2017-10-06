A concert reading of the play by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis with music, celebrating a century of the Women’s Peace Movement around the world, told through the voices of peace activists from World War I to the present, and performed by a diverse local student and professional cast.\nApproximately 2 hours, with intermission and talkback with author Jan Maher and UWM Humanist Merry Weisner-Hanks.\n\nSchool audiences only on Friday, April 22nd at 10 AM. Teachers must contact Courtney Buvid at Marquette at 414-288-7505 or courtney.buvid@marquette.edu. A Resource Guide, developed by Mount Mary University students under the direction of Sociology Professor Lynne M. Woehrle, will be available at the performances and online.\n
Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre
525 N. 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
525 N. 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233