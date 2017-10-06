First Watch (in Mequon Pavilions Shopping Center) serves breakfast, lunch and brunch. Among the delightful offerings are fresh organic fruit crepes with house-made granola, well-seasoned and cheesy market hash, a pesto chicken quinoa bowl and many other healthful, innovative dishes with high-protein and low-fat options. Fear not, creatures of habit. First Watch plays the hits as well. Classics like the Reuben sandwich, fluffy Belgian waffle and virtual build-your-own eggs Benedict are also on tap.
First Watch Café (Mequon)
11032 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Brunch
Handicap access