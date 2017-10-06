Don\'t miss this annual event!\nGourmet goodies: soup and hot chocolate mixes; jams, jellies, breads, cookies, bars and more. Our doggie treats are always a hit. Eclectic gifts galore -- hand-made and specialty items are exceptional. Innovative gift baskets will impress even those hard to shop for. Thanksgiving through New Year\'s, we\'ve got new ideas to share. Don\'t forget teachers, neighbors, co-workers and those who make our lives easier. Stock up now for unexpected guests. It\'s all here. Free admission.
Fox Point Lutheran Church
7510 N Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
