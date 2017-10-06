God calls us to belong as well as to believe. We are not meant to live alone or in relative isolation from one another. Instead, we belong to Christ\'s family. Our local church is a community of believers voluntarily \"gathered together around Christ\" in fellowship with Christ and with one another through our common love of Christ. At Fox River Congregational Church, we gather together for worship, prayer, instruction, fun, encouragement, love, trust, sharing, forgiving, and respectful relationships. We invite you as we make our \"church in the woods\" a secure and loving home, family and community for all.
Fox River Congregational Church
N34 W23575 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
