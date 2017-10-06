Located on the campus of Pius XI High School with the Wendy Joy Lindsey Theater, a premier 500 seat proscenium performance space, and the Carron Family Gallery and Joseph and Harriet Kern Gallery in the Center\'s lobby the Father Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center presents the best of the best in Visual and Performing Arts.
Fr. Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center
135 N. 76th St. Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
