The Frank Juarez Gallery specializes in painting, photography, sculpture, video, installation, and mixed media works by contemporary artists based in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. We aim to create an accessible, educational, and engaging exhibition space for our artists, audience, and community.\n\nThe Frank Juarez Gallery exhibits and promotes the works of artists who value innovation, technical discipline and artistic excellence in their chosen medium. Whether established, mid-career, or emerging, the gallery works with artists who possess that rare combination of skill, talent and work necessary to ensure success over the long-term.
The Frank Juarez Gallery
1109 North 8th Street, Sheboygan, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53081
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1109 North 8th Street, Sheboygan, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53081