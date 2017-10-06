Fritz’s Pub looks like just another corner tavern with no windows, but locals know Fritz’s for its food. There are daily soups and items such as burgers and a decent corned beef sandwich, but the best selections here are Serbian. The Fritzburger is a half-pound of ground beef and veal with Serbian spices. Then there are the chewaps, a shortened and easier to pronounce form of chevapchichi, grilled sausages served on a platter with grilled onions, a big piece of bread, and a slice of feta cheese. The house specialty is bureks, available for dine-in or frozen to-go. Fritz’s has a "For Sale" sign outdoors and operates under "retirement hours", meaning it closes at 8 p.m. Visit before the building is sold and another South Side classic disappears.
Fritz's Pub
3086 S. 20th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
American, Fish Fry, Serbian