Chinese food can be found on the menu, but the main attraction is the Mongolian grill. You can build your own meal—from a salad-bar selection of vegetables, meats and condiments—and watch it sizzle. (David Luhrssen)
Genghis Khan
725 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
725 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Buffet, Mongolian