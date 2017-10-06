George Webb has seen many diners, hash houses and hamburger joints come and go since 1948, when the first Webb’s opened in Downtown Milwaukee. Sixty years later, the nothing-fancy local chain nudges forward with the addition of fish to its burger-and-breakfast menu. The “pub-style” cod offers a modest portion of four lightly battered pieces of fish along with fries and buttered rye, plus tartar sauce and coleslaw. There is also a lake perch fish fry for a dollar more. It’s a quick and cheap way to avoid red meat and support a Milwaukee institution.
Open 24/7.