This superchill watering hole is the embodiment of Riverwest ease, where Miles Davis and Bob Marley reign supreme.Wine and liquor are available, but The Gig’s selection of microbrews hits all the right notes.Longtime Barrel Riders was a tough act to follow, but with live music, a killer jukebox, old school video games, couches and a pool table, The Gig is a local favorite for good reason.
The Gig
1132 E. Wright St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
