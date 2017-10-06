When several locations in the venerable George Webb franchise decided to break away under a new name, the owners gave the venues a gently modern facelift and updated the menu, offering more sides (including BBQ bacon beans and a side salad), expanded their breakfast offerings and changed their coffee blend and chili. Among the most popular new additions to the menu is the Jalapeno Hangover Burger: a double cheeseburger with bacon, jalapenos and a fried egg. (Evan Rytlewski)
Griddlers Café
41600 W. Loomis Rd., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
41600 W. Loomis Rd., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221
American, Burgers, Sandwiches, Soup