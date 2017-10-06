Gyro Palace is well worth a visit, offering a surprisingly extensive menu beyond gyros, including chicken shish-kebob marinated with olive oil, garlic and oregano served atop a pita with onions and tomatoes; and dolmades, grape leaves stuffed with meat and rice, topped with a mild lemon rice sauce. Your order is taken at the counter. (David Luhrssen)
Gyro Palace
602 S. Second St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Greek