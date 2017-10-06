Mild, medium or spicy? No matter what your preference, take advantage of the tableside guacamole. It features fully ripe avocados, diced tomatoes, chopped onions and fresh squeezed limes, all grinded and geared up to accompany the chips and salsa on your table. Need I say more? And if the dip is too spicy, try washing it down with a margarita. Salt or no salt? Your options here are endless, generous and reasonably priced. (Nastassia Putz)
Habanero's Mexican Kitchen
869 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
869 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Mexican