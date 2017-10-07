Imagine sipping a perfectly chilled glass of Chardonnay while listening to Brett Dennen's poetic lyrics stream out of the speakers. After a long day, Harvey's conservative yet borderline artsy atmosphere is just what the doctor ordered. It's an establishment tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city with contemporary style and service. Quite frankly, it's “Sex in the City x93 (pre-dinner martinis with friends) meets Ralph Lauren (wine and a salmon salad) polished off with a tempting slice of paradise (tiramisu). (Nastassia Putz)
Harvey's Central Grille
1340 W. Towne Square Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
American, Contemporary, Sandwiches, Seafood