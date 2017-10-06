The trendsetting Wauwatosa Mexican restaurant now has a second location open in Bay View. Seafood is abundant, and vegetarians will be pleased with the range of enchiladas. There are a dozen options, from the basic enchiladas verde with a tart tomatillo sauce to the more creative eggplant with almond, portabella mushroom and asparagus. On the "Hector's Favorites" menu you'll find items like calabacita, a pork and squash stew, and Tex-Mex pork loin; tender slices of meat seasoned with a barbecue-like sauce.
Hector's on State
7118 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Mexican