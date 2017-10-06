Hooligan’s Super Bar stands out among the sea of other establishments situated along North Avenue. A beer selection that boasts 99 different canned brews and premium bar food, including the super spicy Beelzaburger, have kept this East Side bar a favorite since 1936. Make sure to stop in on your birthday for a complimentary boot of beer.
Hooligan's Super Bar
2017 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry