The spread at this buffet isn't as diverse at the name implies. The menu is largely Latino, befitting the surrounding neighborhood. Therefore, cheese enchiladas and soups such as tripe-based mofongo and pozole laden with pork share space in the food line with the soda dispenser and a relatively generous, if dominated by iceberg lettuce, salad bar. Food not originating from Spanish-speaking countries is both less prominent and, sometimes, less cared for.
International Home Style Buffet
721 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
721 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Buffet, Mexican