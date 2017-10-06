This unassuming place is a mecca for those in search of authentic Jamaican fare. The jerk is a work of art, with flavors of allspice and a hint of scotch bonnet pepper. You will find curry goat, oxtails and maybe even cow foot along with curried chicken and shrimp. Call ahead to have the fish prepared to order. The décor is nothing fancy, but it makes for a comfortable atmosphere—and the bar is amply stocked with Red Stripe beer. (Jeff Beutner)
Irie Palace
7506 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
Caribbean