Though it's a small place, Jackson Grill has many nice touches. Marinated olives arrive in a martini glass; the steaks are Black Angus and expertly prepared; and the setting has the feel of a '60s supper club, with a menu to match. Specials include a Friday fish fry and chicken livers. Prices are kindly, with some steaks for less than $20. (Jeff Beutner)
Jackson Grill
3736 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3736 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Contemporary, Fish Fry, Seafood