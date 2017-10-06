Jake’s occupies the former site of Haute Taco in Brookfield. Burgers now rule the joint but are not limited to beef. Try the tuna Nicoise, crispy cod or portabella mushroom burgers. The house specialty combines short ribs, brisket and sirloin. Burger making is taken seriously here.
Jake's Burger
18905 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Burgers