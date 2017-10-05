The longtime fixture in Wauwatosa reinvented itself a few years ago with a new interior and a healthier menu. Did you know that yogurt helps prevent hypertension or that olives are an anti-inflammatory? Such are the captions on the menu, an offering with a slight Mediterranean accent. Among the delights are a Caprese burger, a Greek omelet and pomegranate pancakes. (David Luhrssen)
John's Sandwich Shop
8913 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
American, Contemporary, Greek, Sandwiches