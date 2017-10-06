There is no shortage of places to buy bratwurst around Milwaukee, but Karl’s Country Market, located at the intersection of Silver Spring and Pilgrim Rd. in Menomonee Falls, is a place that is worth the drive. The bratwurst and other sausages are frequent award winners in contests. The selection of sausages made here is huge, with Hungarian and Slovenian among the many choices. The plump weisswurst are great grilled. Visiting a shop such as Karl’s will make you hungry. On weekdays at lunch time an outdoor grill is set up. For just a few dollars you can try one of Karl’s award-winning brats on the spot.
Karl's Country Market
W156N5645 Pilgrim Rd., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
