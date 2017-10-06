Karma hopes to bring good vibes to the location that formerly housed Vivo Urban Grill and John Ernst Cafe. Karma retains much of the contemporary ambiance of Vivo, and the John Ernst fireplace remains, but the place now offers flat-panel televisions and new, larger booths. The kitchen shows signs of future ambitions, but the temporary menu will do quite nicely for the moment. The focus is on bar food: appetizers, soups, salads and burgers made from Angus, Kobe, buffalo or turkey. The best are the "New York bistro" with caramelized onions and crumbled blue cheese, and the "Southwest" with spicy pepper jack cheese and jalapeno bacon. The "Wisconsin" is quite tasty as well, made with aged cheddar, bacon and a grilled portobello mushroom.
Karma Bar & Grill
600 E. Ogden Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary