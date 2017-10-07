Even the nightlife of Milwaukee Street deserves a token sports bar. This one comes glammed up in green lights, art pieces and leather chairs. Put aside 20 minutes to take in Kenadee’s incredible beer list (they carry more than 90 brands). Then take a moment to dip into dinner, which puts a contemporary spin on classic comfort foods. Mac-n-cheese, burgers and piles of flavorful “onion straws” entice the palate. Stay past 10 p.m. and let the beautiful charms of cocktails and perfume entice further.
Kenadee’s
725 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
725 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary