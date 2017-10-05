Kiko focuses on sushi, with a variety of nigiri and maki options. Entrees include teriyaki, tempura, seafood and noodles. Appetizers include items like grilled hamachi collar and a jellyfish salad. The sushi is always fresh and of good quality. A sure bet is the tempura, especially the jumbo shrimp in a feather-light batter. The setting is casual and there are many private booths. (Jeff Beutner)
Kiku Japanese Cuisine
202 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Japanese, Sushi