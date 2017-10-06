The centerpiece of this independently owned grocery store is its acclaimed Fulbeli Deli. Order at the counter from a menu of sandwiches from names taken from the solar system. Earth is bologna with American cheese; Uranus is shaved corned beef and Swiss, and on through the planets. (Jeff Beutner)
Koppa's Fulbeli Deli
1940 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bakery, Coffee, Deli, Sandwiches, Vegetarian