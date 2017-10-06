Kyoto expanded in early 2010. The dining room and sushi bar are larger, the sake selection has improved and the menu has been revamped. The sushi and sashimi selection remains good, and the tempura ranks with the best. The specialty maki rolls are expertly prepared. The menu also has teriyaki and noodle dishes, plus a few Chinese and Thai items. Lunches offer great value, with most items under $10. Kyoto is consistently good. (Jeff Beutner)
Kyoto
7453 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
Japanese, Sushi