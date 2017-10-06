A former train station is an unusual location for a restaurant, but La Estacion makes it work. The Mexican restaurant is located just south of Waukesha's city center in the old Chicago and North Western depot, built in the days when Waukesha was a major resort renowned for its mineral springs. The quality menu is as large as the best Mexican places in Milwaukee. In addition to the expected quesadillas, tacos and burritos are big bowls of Mexican soups (including menudo on weekends), lomo de res in arbol chile sauce and several seafood offerings. The flavors are authentic and prices reasonable. The restaurant is located near the site of the former Fox Head Brewery, so it is appropriate to find a good beer selection at the bar, including a few Mexican varieties served on tap. Enjoy dining in a place of history.
La Estacion
319 Williams St., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186
Brunch, Mexican