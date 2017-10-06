La Isla II offers homey Puerto Rican fare in a casual setting. The specialty is mofongo, mashed plantains with garlic in the shape of a ball and served with a choice of meat. The mofongo is also stuffed with shrimp in a garlicky Creole sauce. Pork and fried chicken are also prominent in this menu. Daily specials tend to be slow-cooked stews varying form chicken and beef to pork tripe with green bananas. This is honest Puerto Rican fare. Most items include rice or beans and a simple salad. (Jeff Beutner)
La Isla II
3500 W National Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Puerto Rican