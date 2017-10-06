The Friday night fish fry at Lakefront Brewery is a unique Milwaukee experience. People sit at long, communal tables in this large, German-style hall. A polka band provides entertainment. The menu is simple, with beer-battered cod plus shrimp, perch and bluegill pasta. Red-meat eaters may order a burger and vegetarians will find a veggie burger. The bar, which serves Lakefront beer, is a fun place to wait for a table. (Jeff Beutner)
Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall
1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Fish Fry, Seafood
Events
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)
-
Brewhaus Polka Kings (5:30pm)