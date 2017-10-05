Le Reve first opened as a casual French café with baked goods and light sandwiches. But entrees have been added, and the menu changes seasonally. Expect steak frites and steamed mussels along with quiches and crepes. The menu remains true to France, with the occasional hint of a pesto or risotto. A small wine and beer list is available. (Jeff Beutner)
Le Reve Patisserie & Cafe
7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Bakery, French, Sandwiches, Soup