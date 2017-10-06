Though it's unclear exactly what is especially luxurious about Lee's—the bench seating is uncomfortable, the tables are sparse, and it's usually drafty—it is one of the more capacious bars in town. Rather than serving as a human ashtray whilst being smashed against other intoxicated patrons, there's plenty of room to spread out, and Lee's always feels pleasantly empty, even when it isn't.
Lee's Luxury Lounge
2988 S.Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
