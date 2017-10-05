Tapatios offers both south-of-the-border classics such as enchiladas, chimichangas, tamales, tacos and, of course, the namesake giant burritos as well as seafood variations such as camarones (shrimp) and tilapia served with various sauces and vegetables. The horchata—so hard to find in our local array of Mexican eateries—is heavenly, with a dusting of cinnamon. Quaint and diner-like, Los Burritos Tapatios is decorated with strings of colored lights and lively pastoral paintings that lend even casual outings a festive air. (Selena Milewski)
Los Burritos Tapatios
4350 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Mexican