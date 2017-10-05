Are you torn between an order of kung pao shrimp and California roll? Then Luck Liu's is the place for you. The menu is half Japanese and half Chinese. They also offer delivery of the entire menu. Have that fire dragon maki roll at home. The Japanese side is mainly sushi and sashimi, no tempura or teriyaki dishes. The Chinese menu is more extensive with a fine vegetarian ma po's tofu and bacon pan-fried shrimp made with a skillful dark sauce. Prices are on the low end, especially for lunch. Everything is prepared to order. (Jeff Beutner)
Lucky Liu's
1664 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Chinese, Japanese, Seafood
Handicap access