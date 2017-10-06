The name Lucky’s Euro Deli offers little clue as to what is inside. The exterior is a modest storefront in a West Allis strip. A sign in the window offers a clue. It advertises chevaps, beef Serbian sausages that are made here. Another special is offered on weekends only - the deli roasts a whole suckling pig and a lamb. The carved meat is sold by the pound. The deli also has fare like sausages and smoked meats. The store is not large but you will find condiments like jarred ajvar, the roasted Serbian red pepper sauce, and novelties like pickled Madedonian hot peppers. The deli does have a few tables but they are not especially inviting. Order a burek and some chevaps to go.
Lucky's Euro Deli
1480 S. 84th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Deli, Serbian