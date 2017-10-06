If you believe that breakfast should not be a meal muddled with laminated pages of entree options and hair of the dog drink menus, you really must enjoy the most important meal of the day at The Lumber Inn. Lumber’s menu is concise with all the necessary components – sweet, savory and several sides. The dining room provides a comfy feeling of community even if you’re not a local. If you plan to dine with youngsters expect a reasonable twenty minute wait on the weekend during peak hours – about 7:30 to 9:30. Service is friendly, flawless, and efficient.
Lumber Inn
617 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
American, Brunch, Fish Fry